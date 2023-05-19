Mrunal Thakur's veiled look from Cannes gets a thumbs down from Reddit: ‘Why is there a towel on her head?’

After announcing her arrival in Cannes with a shimmery jacket and sheer pants and then in a beautiful shimmery saree, Mrunal Thakur chose a bold ivory outfit for her third appearance at the French Rivera. It was an uneven Anamika Khanna creation with an attached veil covering her head. However, some on Reddit didn't look impressed with her veil and thought the embroidered dress looked better without it. Also read: Aishwarya Rai's silver gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023 reminds internet of Jaadu, shawarma roll

Mrunal Thakur in an Anamika Khanna attire at Cannes.

Mrunal Thakur shared a few pictures of herself in the ivory and beige dress on Instagram on Tuesday. Shibani Akhtar reacted to her look with “loooooove” while Priyanshu Painyuli wrote “Wow” in the comments section. Actor Supriya Shukla commented “Diva.. Uff,” on her post.

But on Reddit, many didn't approve of the attached veil. “Why is there a towel on her head,” wrote a Reddit user. “Tauba tauba she's looking like a draped curtain,” wrote another. Praising Mrunal but not her dress, a person wrote, “Credit for the face card and confidence. That being said, this outfit is a no from me. The pattern mixing does not work and the styling does nothing to elevate the outfit as a whole.” “Nope nope. Too much going on. There's a lot of clash. The veil looks like a dining table mat”, read a comment. A Reddit user also commented, “Reminds me of myself as a kid, putting dupattas over my head to make me feel like i had long hair.” A person claimed it looked “More Met gala than Cannes”. Another said “it’s giving nun” vibes.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal had earlier said, “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

Apart from Mrunal, Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela are also in Cannes. For her debut on the red carpet, Mrunal wore a white panelled Falguni and Shane Peacock gown with a train.

