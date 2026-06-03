Mukesh Ambani lauds Dhurandhar's 3000 crore success: ‘Record-smashing’

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar did not just prove to be a game changer for the Hindi film industry but also for its production house, Jio Studios, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani. Recently, Ambani celebrated the film’s massive success and highlighted its impact on the studio’s growth.

Mukesh Ambani lauds Dhurandhar

Mukesh Ambani lauded Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar's success. (Netflix)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per Indian Express, the business tycoon shared a letter with shareholders in which he highlighted Jio Studios’ recent achievements and how the Dhurandhar franchise created new benchmarks in box office performance.

A part of the letter read, “Jio Studios has achieved the unique distinction of having the highest-grossing film three years in a row with Stree 2 in 2024, Dhurandhar in 2025, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2026, demonstrating consistency and undisputed leadership. FY 2025-26 saw Jio Studios release the record-smashing spy action thrillers Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (together the Dhurandhar franchise), creating new benchmarks in box office performance, release strategy, monetisation models and customer engagement globally."

He added, “The first part on its own created a record to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film enjoyed an unprecedented run of 15 straight weeks until the second part arrived in cinemas amid massive anticipation and went on to shatter records set by the first film,” he wrote.

About Dhurandhar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar Part 1 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge both were direted by Aditya Dhar, The second film collected ₹1,812.96 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film ever, behind only Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Together, the franchise has collected over ₹3000 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar Part 1 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge both were direted by Aditya Dhar, The second film collected ₹1,812.96 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film ever, behind only Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Together, the franchise has collected over ₹3000 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The films starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi in pivotalroles. Ranveer Singh and the Don 3 row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The films starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi in pivotalroles. Ranveer Singh and the Don 3 row {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Ranveer’s previous film smashed box office records, the actor is currently embroiled in a dispute over Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar. After the actor exited the film in December last year, Farhan reportedly sought ₹45 crore from him for losses incurred during the film’s pre-production stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Ranveer’s previous film smashed box office records, the actor is currently embroiled in a dispute over Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar. After the actor exited the film in December last year, Farhan reportedly sought ₹45 crore from him for losses incurred during the film’s pre-production stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, the controversy escalated when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from the project. Later, reports claimed that the actor had sent a legal notice to FWICE challenging the directive. Hours later, FWICE announced that it had revoked the directive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, the controversy escalated when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from the project. Later, reports claimed that the actor had sent a legal notice to FWICE challenging the directive. Hours later, FWICE announced that it had revoked the directive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild backed Farhan Akhtar and, in a strongly worded statement, warned industry members against walking out of projects at the last minute, without naming any specific actor.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON