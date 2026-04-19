Quote of the day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘There is no substitute for hard work, aim at being the best…’

Mukesh Ambani , global titan, billionaire businessman and chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is turning 69 on April 19. On this occasion, let's take a look at his words of wisdom for the youth, drawn from his own rich experience and journey. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Isha Ambani: ‘Our generation relies on internet for referencing, the generation after us will...'

What did Mukesh Ambani say? For the youth, he outlined a few learnings that will help them become successful in life. These are the key pillars, from never letting hardships deter you from your dreams, to being confident and always trying your best, that can guide one towards success.

“3 of my life learnings with the next generation. My first learning to the youth is to dream big. If you focus on the goal, you will overcome all obstacles; if you focus on yourself, you will never reach your goal. My second learning, there is no substitute for hard work, aim at being the best, not just the best in India but the best in the world. My third learning is that it is very important to be positive and optimistic in life. Have self-confidence, believe in yourself."



What do they mean? Let's take a look at the meanings one by one. The first step towards being successful is to dream big and stay unfazed, composed and resolute even in the face of setbacks and distractions. Dreaming gives you clarity, and the passion for it helps you sail through all obstacles. In fact, dreaming big is a recurrent theme in leadership advice, where a strong vision is the starting point of success. Along with dreams, believing in them and sustaining your focus is also important.

Now, from here, it moves to hardwork, which is what helps you stand out, acting as a differentiator. There's no shortcut to success. Further, he also urged aiming high, pushing for global competitiveness, suggesting that ambition should not be limited solely to local benchmarks. Staying disciplined is also critical to achieving your dreams.



Lastly, having a positive mindset helps to sustain your effort and make you more resilient. Setbacks will surface, but a positive mind helps you to brave through. Self-belief is also important. With the world becoming increasingly competitive, you must believe in yourself and stay positive.