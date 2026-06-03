'The dispute didn't drag much': Ashoke Pandit reacts to FWICE withdrawing its non-cooperation against Ranveer Singh

As the Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar continues to dominate headlines, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now announced that it is withdrawing its non-cooperative directive issued against Ranveer Singh. The ban was issued last month, on May 25, over his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

'We also wrote to the producers' body' Speaking about the matter to news agency ANI, filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashoke Pandit said, "The dispute didn't drag much, and we are not even blaming anyone. In the previous press conference, the federation had issued a non-cooperation against Ranveer Singh. We had received a complaint from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and reacted to the same. Today's press conference was to address the remarks made by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma against the federation. We also wrote to the producers' body to stay in the loop so that a similar incident is not repeated in the future. We then received a letter from IMMPA to remove the non-cooperation and that they want to work on this together."

On Wednesday, the FWICE announced that they have "withdrawn" their decision after the "intervention" of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA).

The film body has called for a "constructive and amicable resolution" in the ongoing issues between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment over 'Don 3'.

"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," read a part of the press statement of FWICE.

About Don 3 dispute The controversy gained momentum last week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor amid reports of his exit from the much-anticipated franchise.

Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore.

Hindustan Times learnt that Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film workers’ body on Tuesday after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him last week. So far, it is unclear what Ranveer has sought in the notice, but FWICE will be required to respond to it in court.