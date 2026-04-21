Actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on the wave of praise for his performance in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar. Amid the buzz around the franchise, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now shared some behind-the-scenes details, revealing that the decision to cast Ranveer in the lead role had already been locked in even before he came on board.

Mukesh Chhabra on Ranveer Singh

At the moment, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the success following the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and its sequel.

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In an interview with Zoom, Mukesh Chhabra spoke about the casting process for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise. He revealed that the decision to cast Ranveer Singh in the lead had already been finalised before he came on board, adding that it was a choice he completely agreed with.

“I think Aditya (Dhar) thought ki wo perfect hoga film ke liye (Aditya thought that he would be perfect for the role… Look at how great he was in the film. How well he acted how dedicatedly he killed it in performance! I've never seen a better performance than in recent time,” he said, hailing the actor’s commitment.

Apart from Ranveer’s performance, Mukesh also highlighted the importance of introducing fresh talent in the film, singling out Sara Arjun for special praise. He revealed that the team consciously steered away from casting established names for certain roles.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “I think once I'm going to show Sara's audition to everyone very soon. She did a fantastic audition. We were very clear that we wanted a fresh approach. We didn't want to any established actors because we wanted a completely fresh face. Fresh face was very important… Dhurandhar did so well and not for me I for every single actor for every single technician for every single person associated with the film it did well for everyone and yeah I can only say thanks to God and pray for everyone.” Ranveer Singh’s career high {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “I think once I'm going to show Sara's audition to everyone very soon. She did a fantastic audition. We were very clear that we wanted a fresh approach. We didn't want to any established actors because we wanted a completely fresh face. Fresh face was very important… Dhurandhar did so well and not for me I for every single actor for every single technician for every single person associated with the film it did well for everyone and yeah I can only say thanks to God and pray for everyone.” Ranveer Singh’s career high {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the moment, Ranveer is enjoying the success following the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The first part of the film was released in theatres in December and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19 and has crossed the ₹1600 crore mark worldwide. The film also stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the moment, Ranveer is enjoying the success following the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The first part of the film was released in theatres in December and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19 and has crossed the ₹1600 crore mark worldwide. The film also stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. {{/usCountry}}

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The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood again. The couple announced Deepika’s second pregnancy on April 19, leaving fans excited. They took to Instagram and shared a picture of their daughter Dua, who is now set to become an elder sister, holding a pregnancy test with two pink lines, confirming the second pregnancy. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Italy in November 2018.

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