Sara Arjun in pink saree at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple looks ethereal as she celebrates Dhurandhar The Revenge success

The actor was seen at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where she participated in the aarti. For the occasion, she chose a lovely pink saree.

Sara Arjun, who plays the character of Yalina Jamali, is celebrating the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. As the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to create box office history, on April 11, Sara was seen in videos that offer a glimpses of her recent temple visit,. ALSO READ: Sara Arjun’s stunning looks from Dhurandhar The Revenge: Recreate her blue embroidered suit to elegant red kurta outfit

Sara looked ethereal in a delicate pink saree with intricate work. The pink saree featured with golden motifs, carrying a subtle festive feel without appearing overwhelming. Her hair was parted in the middle and tied back into a low bun, adding to the understated elegance and grace of her look. As for accessories, the actor kept it simple, wearing gold earrings. With a natural, dewy glow, she looked pretty.

If you are aiming for a similar style for your next temple visit, go for a soft pastel saree. Gold is synonymous with tradition, so gold detailing, whether across the border or in the entire fabric, can make your style look festive. Make sure your hairstyle is fuss-free, like Sara, and don't forget to wear simple gold jewellery for the effortlessly refined vibe.