Mukesh Chhabra shares mom's pics from hospital and emotional note, Kapil Sharma says 'She is always there'

Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who lost his mother Kamla Chhabra recently, has shared a long and heartfelt post for her and several of his industry colleagues and friends joined him to pay tributes. The pictures he shared include those from the hospital, and he also posed with her in one of the pics. (Also read: Mukesh Chhabra's mother dies at 70)

Mukesh Chhabra with his mother who died in April 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mukesh shared the pics and wrote on social media, "Good bye Ma (folded hands, heart emojis) The last words my mother said to me before she left us forever was 'I love you'. These were probably her first words to me too. I woke up this morning looking for her until I realised the reality of things. How I wish you were still here Maa, I hope you're living the best life wherever you are, happy, safe, content and eating the sweetest things that you liked so much."

He further wrote, "You've always been the main and only woman in my life. And you've left me here alone now without your presence. I know you were really fighting and trying to get better for us Everything you always did was for us. Mumbai City, our home and my life is never going to be the same without you. And I really want to say this to you Kuch galti hui ho tu mujhe maaf kar dena maa, aur haan (Mom, please forgive me if I committed a mistake, and) I love you too keep smiling."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, "Life ki do compulsory tragedies hoti hain dost. Ye unme se ek hai. Jab bhi ho, lagta hai jaldi ho hai. Accha ye hai ki maa kabhi bacche ko chor kar jaati nahi hai, jaa nahi sakti. Rehti hai saath Humesha. Meri hai ab bhi, teri bhi rahegi. Apna khayal rakh, lautate hi milta hoon (Life has two compulsory tragedies and this is one of those. No matter when it happens, we feel it is too soon. The good thing is that a mom never leaves her child, she can not do it, she will stay with the child, always. Mine remains with me even now, yours will be with you as well. Take care of yourself, will meet you as soon as I return)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil Sharma also commented: "She is always there my brother." Actor Kay Kay Menon wrote, "Heartfelt Condolences Mukesh!! Prayers for MA! Aum Shanti!" Actors Kriti Sanon and Ronit Bose Roy, and filmmaker Avinash Das also dropped folded hand emojis on the post. Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani and Bipasha Basu, among many others, also paid their tributes. Many Mukesh fans also consoled him, paid their tributes and encouraged him to stay strong in these tough times.

Mukesh's mother died last week at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. Several Bollywood celebs, including Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan, quickly reached the hospital to be with Mukesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.