When Kareena Kapoor said Bipasha Basu's 'only claim to fame' was that she fought with her during Ajnabee

Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu were rumoured to be feuding during the filming for their 2001 movie Ajnabee. In a 2002 interview, Kareena was asked about Bipasha, when she said that the actor had fought with her during Ajnabee 'over dress designer Vikram Phadnis'. Kareena had called their fight Bipasha's 'only claim to fame'. Also read: Reddit compiles snarkiest Koffee With Karan moments from Kareena Kapoor's John Abraham diss to… Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor worked with Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol in Ajnabee.

While Kareena made her acting debut along with Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000, Bipasha, who was a model earlier, made her acting debut with Ajnabee. The thriller, directed by Abbas–Mustan, also featured Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. Months after the film's release, Kareena spoke about how Bipasha had given statements about the 'uncharitable names' she had allegedly given her. Kareena had called Bipasha's claims 'a figment of her imagination'.

Kareena Kapoor told Filmfare in 2002, "She (Bipasha Basu) just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that’s a figment of her imagination."

It was reported at the time that Kareena and Bipasha's tiff began, when during Ajnabee's shoot, Bipasha had reportedly borrowed Kareena's stylist without informing her, which allegedly did not sit well with the latter. Since then, both Kareena and Bipasha have spoken about each other over the years, including on the chat show Koffee With Karan. Kareena had also called Bipasha's boyfriend-at-the-time John Abraham 'expressionless' in an old episode from Koffee With Karan season 2. There seems to be no animosity between the two now as Bipasha has done films such as Race 2 (2013) and Nehlle Pe Dehlla (2007) with Kareena Kapoor’s now-husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). She is now filming for The Crew with co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous. She gave birth to her first child with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover – daughter Devi –last year.

