Mumbai Police’s Covid-19 norm posters feature film actors: 'Ma-dhuri rakhne mein samajhdaari hai'

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, Mumbai Police, through their social media handle, is making efforts to spread the word about social distancing by sharing intriguing posters featuring Bollywood stars. On their Twitter handle on Sunday, they introduced a couple of posters to spread the word about Covid norms.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter and posted a few #BollyGood posters featuring actors including Dev Anand, Madhuri Dixit and Govinda.

The first poster dedicated to the Guide actor featured a monochromatic smiling picture of the late actor. It read, " 'Dev' Asli 'Anand' Toh Ghar Pe Hai.' (Dev, real joy is to be at home). The poster aimed at requesting people to stay at their homes to curb the spread of Covid.

The second poster showcased Madhuri, and it read, " 'Ma-dhuri' Rakhne Mein Samajhdaari Hai'. (Mom, it is wise to keep distance). The poster's message was to follow social distancing - a covid norm.

The next poster featured actor Govinda as he posed for the camera. The message with the picture said, "Stay At Home And 'Govinda' Hearts!" (Stay at home and 'go win the' hearts!'

The last one referred to the popular Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It read, " Agar Tum Mask Neeche 'Kareena' Toh Bohot 'Un-Saif' Situation Ho Sakta Hai." (If you remove your mask, there will be a very unsafe situation). The message was to urge people to keep their masks on.

Mumbai Police thanked Mumbaikars who suggested such creative ideas to spread the message of Covid-19 norms in a fun way.

"Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" Thank You Mumbaikars for writing such a Bollygood script of this superhit sequel. #BeBollyGood #TakingOnCorona," they tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, through their Twitter handle, Mumbai Police shared a poster featuring Abhishek Bachchan that had a new twist to the normal way of greeting each other - shaking hands- amid the pandemic.

It read, " 'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' (shake) hands when it's safer please!"

Spreading the word across people, the actor shared the poster and added a caption using the titles of his movies like Dhoom and Ludo and urged people to stay indoors and spend time with family.