‘No Bewakoofiyaan’: Mumbai Police cautions citizens on Covid-19 in Bollywood style

The Mumbai Police has yet again used its social media handle in a smart way to convey the seriousness of the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Mumbai Police, which is known for their wit and humour on social media, has been on point with their Twitter game.

The Mumbai Police on Friday put out some funny takes on Bollywood actors and their movie names in order to send across the message of the coronavirus infection.

Starting from late actor Rajesh Khanna to Ayushmann Khurrana, the Mumbai Police made puns with their names and movie titles.

Khanna got featured in one of the tweets, where the Mumbai Police was urging people to order ‘Khanna’ (a pun on ‘Khaana’ - the Hindi word for food) at home in order to avoid risking going out amid the Covid-19 lockdown. A popular dialogue from Khanna's movie was also used in the tweet.

Taking a hint from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's movies, the Mumbai police in its Twitter handle said, No ‘Bewakoofiyaan’, let’s meet the ‘Dream Girl’ some other day! (No stupidity, let's meet the dream girl some other day).

The Mumbai Police also used pun with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's name. Asking people to wear their masks properly, another tweet of the Mumbai Police said it’s a “‘Big B’ lunder" to keep the facemask below your nose.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,425 new Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths due to Covid-19. With this, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,93,664. Now, there are 29,525 active cases in the city. The fatality count rose to 14,468, as per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).