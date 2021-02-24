Mumbai Saga Teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi spill the blood in Sanjay Gupta's return to gangster cinema

The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has been released. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the teaser gives a glimpse of the fictitious events that led to the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai.

"When Bombay was not yet Mumbai, when violence ruled the streets." a title card reads, as we see a shot of the iconic Marine Drive. We then see John's gangster character, Amartya Rao. "He rose from the streets of Bombay to rule Mumbai," the teaser adds.

With a gun in his hand, Rao wreaks havoc in the city. Emraan is introduced as a cop who is tasked with stopping the gangster. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, and Gulshan Grover's characters in the movie.

Check out the Mumbai Saga teaser below:

Mumbai Saga is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. It also stars Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir.

"A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Mumbai Saga marks Sanjay's return to the Mumbai noir genre after eight years. He previously directed Shootout at Wadala. Mumbai Saga releases on March 19, in theatres.