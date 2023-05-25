Mumbaikar teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey star in kidnapping gone wrong with many suspects

A Mumbai don's son is mistakenly kidnapped for ransom, but things get more complicated as several suspects own up to the deed, confusing matters. Santosh Sivan's Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Maanagaram features Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey. The thriller is set in Mumbai over 24 hours and captures the chaos of the city and the kidnapping gone wrong as well. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap poses with Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran in new pics, meets entire team of Viduthalai)

What is the story about?

Mumbaikar starring Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey takes place over 24 hours.

The teaser shows Vijay's character mistakenly kidnapping the wrong child from a school. It turns out that he is the son of a dangerous Mumbai don (Ranvir Shorey). In a series of twists and turns, the child manages to run away and suddenly the don is faced with several calls claiming that they have his son.

As the film takes place over 24 hours, there is frantic action combined with a bit of dark humour as well. Mumbaikar was filmed a few years ago and will be making its digital premiere next month. The 2017 Tamil film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, and Sri. It was set in Chennai.

On YouTube, fans reacted to the trailer with anticipation, especially for the Tamil actor Vijay. One fan wrote, "I am a Common Man, i see Vijay Sethupathi i click." Another added, "Love to see Vijay Sethupati working in Bollywood as well." Yet another added, "Vijay sathupati ke hindi acent and comedy is much more amazing."

Vijay was recently seen in the Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1 and made his OTT debut with the Prime Video series Farzi. He will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan.

Santosh Sivan, who last directed the film Tahaan in 2008, said in a statement, "Mumbaikar is a film that gives a perspective of the city through the lives of interwoven characters. Mumbai has its own unique spirit and I have tried to encapsulate it through this film. It was amazing working with such talented actors in one film!”

When will the film premiere?

Mumbaikar's cast also features Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Tanya Maniktala and Sanjay Mishra. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Riya Shibu, Mumbaikar will also be dubbed in Tamil and will be streaming for free on June 2, 2023 on Jio Cinema.

