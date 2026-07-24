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Munawar Faruqui says most celebrities spoke on student protests after 25 days: ‘It's disappointing’

Munawar Faruqui has called out stars for not speaking up earlier on the student protests that have grabbed headlines for the last few days.

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 21:25:58 IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor and comedian Munawar Faruqui has shared an impassioned statement on the ongoing student protests and questioned the silence of celebrities on the issue. Munawar took to his X account on Friday and shared a note on film stars suddenly finding a voice after 25 days of the protest.

Munawar's note

Munawar Faruqui has addressed the student protests.
Munawar Faruqui has addressed the student protests.

He wrote, “It's disappointing most celebrities suddenly finding their voice only after the PM spoke and public sentiment shifted. For last 25 days, most stayed silent while young people took to the streets, faced criticism and paid the price for speaking up. If you are going to take a stand, do it without fear, not only when its safe. Support driven by pressure or public opinion isn't courage, its convenience.”

“Had more influential voices spoken up weeks earlier, perhaps the situation wouldn't have escalated the way it did," he concluded.

What happened at the protests on Monday

What are the protests about

The CJP-led protests have been ongoing for over two weeks amid allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams. Social activist Sonam Wangchuck also joined the protest earlier this month, starting a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, Students from DU, Jamia detained

Over 25 students were detained by Delhi Police late Thursday night while heading to Jantar Mantar with protest posters, HT has learnt. The students, including one from Jamia Millia Islamia and another from Delhi University, were taken to Lodhi Colony police station.

Police told HT the action was preventive in nature and taken under the Delhi Police Act for allegedly attempting to join an unlawful assembly.

Sonam Wangchuk ends fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his 26-day hunger strike late Thursday night at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

He said his decision followed prolonged negotiations and appeals from lawmakers across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Wangchuk a speedy recovery. “I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy,” he wrote on X.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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