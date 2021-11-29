My parents introduced me to Marathi content since childhood, says Shikha Talsania

A while back, actor Shikha Talsania marked her Marathi debut with a web series titled Shantit Kranti. She shares that it made for a rather “challenging and exciting experience” and is waiting “with bated breath” to be a part of more Marathi shows and films.

She says, “The directors Paul (McGlynn) and Sarang (Sathaye) are really dear friends. We’ve all worked together in the past. When they called me up and asked me if I would like to be a part of it, I was extremely excited. An opportunity like this for a non-Marathi speaking person like me wouldn’t come about so often.”

Born to actors Tiku Talsania and Dipti Talsania, the Veere Di Wedding (2018) actor says that she has been following Marathi content ever since she was a child. “I follow Marathi content and I’ve been following it since I was a kid. My parents have done a lot of theatre. Because of them, I’m exposed to a lot of different regional content. I grew up in Mumbai and so, it’s not a language that’s alien to me.”

She also credits her friends for introducing her to contemporary Marathi films. “Along my journey as an actor, I met a lot of friends that I worked with like Amey Wagh and Shruti Jog. We have worked together in theatre, and I had the chance to see their plays and films, and I enjoyed them thoroughly,” Talsania says.

Talking about the boom in Marathi content, she says, “I remember watching Pandu which is also directed by Sarang. It is a brilliantly written, directed and performed show. I’ve watched all the films that Mithila (Palkar) and Amey did. I loved Muramba (2017) and Girlfriend (2019). I enjoy the online content too. I’m very impressed with the themes they are touching upon.”