My role was chopped, I was heartbroken: Rashi Mal

Actor-singer Rashi Mal says being creatively invested has made her stronger, mentally and emotionally.

The Helicopter Eela and Sir actor says, “After doing series of training, in acting and singing, I slowly started inching closer to getting projects in both the fields. Things really are difficult for people who hail from non-film background. But then, I had my music and love for acting that made me sail through tough times.”

The 28-year-old actor recalls how her role was once chopped in a film.

“I had really worked very hard on the role. I got intensely involved playing the character and was heartbroken when the film released. But, as the director explained, I realised that these things are part and parcel of the job. It happens with biggies, phir mein to newcomer thi! Now, I have understood the scene that you need to work hard and move on. You cannot carry the baggage of the outcome on your shoulders.”

The Hindmata and The Missing Stone actor is excited for her next theatrical release.

“Ayan (Mukerji) is family acquaintance and I too have a connect with him. When this role came to me, I was elated to share screen with Alia (Bhatt) and Ranbir (Kapoor). But, when I had to join them on the sets in just two days it was like any other project for me where I have to play my role to the best of ability. I avoid taking pressure so that it does not affect my performance. I have worked really hard to up my graph by consciously taking projects that have been a notch up than the previous one,” she says.

Mal had released her first single Misaal in 2020 and is geared up for her next. “I love singing and penning songs. I also sang Buri Buri for Manisha Koirala’s comeback film Dear Maya. My next is song will be a bilingual in Hindi its Na Ja whereas in English it’s Stay.”