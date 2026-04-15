Naagzilla release date postponed from Independence Day; Kartik Aaryan film to now hit the screens in 2027

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s next film, Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, will not hit the screens as planned for Independence Day weekend. The film starring Kartik Aaryan will now be released only in 2027. Naagzilla, a creature comedy based on Indian folklore, has a new release date, announced on Wednesday.

Naagzilla new release date announced

Kartik Aaryan plays the lead role in Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla.

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A press release states that Naagzilla will now be released on February 12, 2027, for the Valentine’s Day weekend, rather than its initial August 14 release date. In March, when Prime Video announced its slate of films for this year, Naagzilla was included. The announcement had positioned the creature comedy as one of their major upcoming theatrical-backed projects. A poster also offered a glimpse of the film’s tone, showing Kartik against the looming form of a serpent. It was announced that the film would hit the screens on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, followed by a digital release on Prime Video. However, the film is now postponed.

About Naagzilla

Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Gautam Mehra and produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain under Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain.

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{{^usCountry}} Kartik plays an icchadhari naag (shapeshifting snake) in the film, and his character is named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. In April 2025, he shared a motion poster on his Instagram, writing, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar…#Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand..Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…Naag Panchami par (snake emoji) aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kartik plays an icchadhari naag (shapeshifting snake) in the film, and his character is named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. In April 2025, he shared a motion poster on his Instagram, writing, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar…#Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand..Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…Naag Panchami par (snake emoji) aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Translation: You have seen enough films about humans, now watch one about snakes…Naagzilla – the first mischief of Naag lok. I am coming to spread fun, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…on Naag Panchami…in theatres near you.)

Recent work

Kartik was last seen in the 2025 film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday. The film was a box-office disappointment, earning just around ₹49 crore. The actor now has yet-to-be-titled films with Anurag Basu and Kabir Khan lined up apart from Naagzilla. The Anurag-directed film will mark South star Sreeleela’s debut in Bollywood. The musical had its first look revealed in 2025, but so far, there has been no update on its release date. Many have compared it to the Aashiqui films.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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