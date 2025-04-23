‘Such a shame’: Reddit discovers Dharma used Kartik Aaryan's old Instagram pic for Naagzilla poster

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions recently announced a new movie with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, titled Naagzilla. The film was revealed on Tuesday with a motion poster featuring the actor. However, eagle-eyed Reddit users were quick to notice that the poster appears to reuse an old photo from Kartik’s Instagram, sparking criticism online. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan is 'PR ka Baap', says Alia Bhatt's half brother Rahul Bhatt: 'We didn't get along initially') Kartik Aaryan's still from his upcoming movie with Dharma Productions, Naagzilla.

Reddit thinks Dharma re-used Kartik's old pic for Naagzilla poster

On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared Kartik Aaryan's earlier Instagram post, which shows him from behind, enjoying a scenic view—strikingly similar to the visual used in the Naagzilla poster. The comparison had users slamming the filmmakers for "putting no effort" into the new promotional material. The post's caption read, “So Dharma basically reused Kartik’s old Instagram post to make the official poster of their next movie. KJo and his team really have stopped putting in efforts.”

One Reddit user commented, "When will this AI epidemic leave the design industry? Literally all movie posters have started looking the same and overly artificial because of this AI overuse." Another wrote, "This is absolutely wild. They were so rushed to announce their lousy project, they couldn’t even schedule a dedicated shoot. The poster and visuals look unbelievably bad for a 2025 title. It’s downright nonsense, and the name is a joke." Another chimed in, "Unironically one of the funniest things I have seen."

Some fans defended the choice, noting that Kartik is currently sporting a heavy beard look for Anurag Basu’s untitled musical drama, making it “impossible” to shoot a new poster for Naagzilla at this time.

Sharing the Naagzilla poster on Instagram, Dharma Productions wrote, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand… Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand… Naag Panchami par 🐍 aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko! (Seen too many movies about humans? Now get ready for a movie about snakes! Naagzilla – the first scandal from Naag Lok… Coming to spread some funnn – Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand! This Naag Panchami 🐍, slithering into your nearest Sssssinemas – on 14 August 2026!)." The quirky announcement reminded many Internet users of Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin series, prompting memes and jokes across social media.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming films

Apart from Naagzilla, Kartik Aaryan is currently filming for Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama alongside Sreeleela. He also stars in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, which is also backed by Karan Johar and scheduled to release in 2026.