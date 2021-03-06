Nafisa Ali digs out stunning throwback pics from when she was 20: 'Lived my life with a song in my heart'

Actor and politician Nafisa Ali shared a bunch of pictures from her younger days. Needless to say, she looked ravishing in them.

Sharing the pics, she wrote: "Found these old images of me at 20 ... I have lived my life with a song in my heart .#photography #youth #woman." Farah Ali Khan wrote in the comments box: "Gorgeous then. Gorgeous now."

Many of the actor's fans also showered the post with their love. One said: "Gorgeous . Can’t get my eyes off u." Another said: "You look so beautiful."A third user admired her and said: "matured gracefully" while a third one said "eternal".

The 10 pictures show closeups of the actor. They show her in the blossom of youth and looking happy and content.

Nafisa Ali lives in Goa with her family. Her Instagram page is full of life in Goa, enjoying its small mercies with her family members. Nafisa is married to retired Col RS Sodhi, a well-known polo player. They have three children - daughter Pia and Armana and son, Ajit.

Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She was declared cancer free in 2019. Talking about her cancer struggle, Nafisa had said, “I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne.” After cancer, she was diagnosed with leucoderma, a skin disorder.

Nafisa made her film debut with Shyam Benegal's Junoon, in 1979. Paired with Shashi Kapoor, the stunning beauty played a young British girl, caught in the midst of madness, during the revolt of 1857. The film was based on Ruskin Bond's fictional novella, A Flight of Pigeons.

What many won't know is that she was India's national swimming champion 1972–1974. In 1976, she won the Femina Miss India title and was adjudged second runner-up at Miss International contest the same year. She was born to Bengali Muslim father and a Roman Catholic mother of Anglo Indian heritage. She was raised in Kolkata.