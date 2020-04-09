Nafisa Ali diagnosed with leucoderma after battling cancer, says ‘you win some, you lose some’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:03 IST

Bollywood actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi has revealed that she has been diagnosed with leucoderma, after she noticed white patches on her skin while she was undergoing chemotherapy a few months back; Nafisa is a cancer survivor. Nafisa is currently in Goa and has been massively impacted by the current lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Nafisa wrote in a long post, “Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan ,I can tell it’s on my face too . Such is life ... you win some and loose some .I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma ... What is it ? Quite similar to the skin condition “Vitiligo” –leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color.”

“Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in Vitiligo. Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localized to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged. Stay blessed and happy,” the actor signed off.

Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She was declared cancer free in 2019. Talking about her cancer struggle, Nafisa had said last year, “I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne.”

