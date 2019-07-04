Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali on asking for work on Instagram: ‘I am doing better and not going downhill’
Nafisa Ali has spoken up after asking for elegant roles in a hard-hitting Instagram post. She wants people to know that she doesn’t need money and is doing better.bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2019 14:02 IST
Actor Nafisa Ali, who emerged victorious after her long battle with cancer, recently asked filmmakers to offer her an elegant role and adding that she will not be dictated to. She has now made it clear that she doesn’t need money but wants people to know that she is “doing better and is not going downhill”, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.
Nafisa had written a hard-hitting note on Instagram along with a picture of herself. She wrote, “I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema . So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor , I need to work to express my emotions .I will not be dictated to. May God give each of us the strength to follow our dreams . Stop targeting young women in India. Stop religious intolerance. Stop dictating to Indians . India is unique and we must protect our secular fabric .Stop this divide and rule . Focus on a better world.”
Nafisa had also reacted to Zaira Wasim’s decision of quitting acting. Recalling the days when she made her debut with National Award-winning film, Junoon, she said, “This girl’s journey seems similar and I wanted to impress upon her that this is her journey and so the decision must be hers and no one else’s.” Talking about her post about work, Nafisa said, “Work is something which is your choice, it is your freedom, your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by... but if you have a choice, make sure you think and make the right choice”.
I am a flower child ...I recall myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim. I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice. It is your freedom, your independent right. India gives you the Constitutional right and freedom of choice to choose .There are many pressures young people are surrounded by... but if you have a choice, make you sure you think and make the right decision. God ( the energy of the universe) is always with each of us no matter what our religious belief are. I respect all religions and teach my children the same . We are children of this Universe. So explore and become thoughtful and caring beings .
She was recently declared cancer free and calls it nothing less than a miracle. Talking about her cancer struggle, she told the news daily, “I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne.”
