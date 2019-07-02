Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali shares hard-hitting post asking for work, says she sees herself in Zaira Wasim

Actor, former beauty queen and politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi, in an Instagram post has written about wanting better roles as a senior actor, and has also commented on actor Zaira Wasim’s recent decision to quit films.

She wrote, “I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to.” The cancer survivor shared a black-and-white portrait of herself on the photo sharing site on Monday.

Nafisa has appeared in films such as Junoon (1979) with Shashi Kapoor, Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan (1998), Bewafaa (2005), Life In A... Metro (2007) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2010) with Dharmendra. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3. She won the Femina Miss India title in 1976.

She also spoke about Zaira Wasim’s sudden announcement that she is quitting the film industry to focus on her faith. Nafisa told Zoom, “I was just remembering myself at that stage of my life. When I was young and film Junoon was made, it was such a huge success and I had so many offers. I remember I had no family support, I was alone in Bombay trying to find work.”

She continued, “I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for her (Zaira). I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice, it is your freedom and your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by, but if you have a choice, make sure you think and make the right choice.”

Zaira’s decision has been met with mixed reactions by her industry peers. Some, like Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher have been critical, while others, like her The Sky is Pink team have been supportive.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 18:28 IST