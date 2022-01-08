Nafisa Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arijit Singh: Bollywood celebs who tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours

Singer Arijit Singh, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Maanvi Gagroo were some of the Bollywood celebrities who shared their Covid-19 positive diagnosis on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,41,986 new cases on Saturday.

Arijit Singh shared a post on his Facebook page and wrote, "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves."

Taking to Instagram, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow Covid-19 protocols."

Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared her picture on Instagram as she lay on a bed in a Goa hospital wearing a mask. She took the selfie next to the number written over her bed. Nafisa captioned the post, "Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self-isolation ….#covidpositive."

Maanvi Gagroo of Four More Shots Please fame, too shared that she has tested Covid-19 positive. She shared her selfie on Instagram Stories, in a grey hoodie and a mask and wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you.”

Actor Ayesha Singh, seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has also tested for Covid-19 positive. Indian Express quoted a statement from producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, of Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment: “Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has tested positive for COVID-19."

It added, "Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

India's total tally increased to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, as per news agency PTI.

