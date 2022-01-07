Mithila Palkar, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait and more Bollywood stars who tested positive for Covid-19 over last 24 hours

On Friday, actors Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar, music composer Vishal Dadlani, comedian Ashish Chanchlani and many more tested positive for Covid-19. India logged over a lakh cases on Friday, the highest in the last 214 days.

Swara announced that the tested positive for Covid-19 through an Instagram post. She wrote, “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone.”

In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. "I’m taking all necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid, but if anyone else did come into contact with me please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe you all," Bhasker added.

Hello Covid! 😬

Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. 🤞🏾

SO grateful for family & to be at home.

Stay safe everyone 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2vk7Ei7QyG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2022

Kubbra Sait told her fans on Instagram that she has tested positive for the virus. "Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost #maskup Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic Covid-19," she wrote.

She also urged those who came in contact with her to undergo a home test. "If we were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage). I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicro," she said.

Kubbra Sait tests positive for Covid-19.

Vishal Dadlani also shared the news to Instagram. He penned a note about his diagnosis stating that he has mild symptoms. "At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.

He also requested people who met him recently to get tested as well. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or last 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested Covid positive," he informed.

Little Things actor Mithila Palkar announced the news that she is positive for Covid-19 to her fans on Instagram. "Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering," she wrote.

Mithila also shared that her family is fine. " That aside, my family is so far okay. I'm very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I'm hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past io days have already been informed. I'm just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there," she added.

Mithila Palkar tests positive for Covid-19.

Comedian Ashish Chanchlani also tested positive for the virus. He took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote, “Hey everyone, wanted to inform you all that i have tested positive for COVID , i do have mild symptoms but honestly the body aches are the worst ABSOLUTE WORST so trying to take full rest. I have Home-quarantined myself for complete isolation from others till my recovery. Your love and wishes are enough for me. Take care of yourself and specially your family, and please stay safe. Will be back stronger than ever”

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh also tested positive for the virus. She wrote, “COVID +ve. One thing I feared the most during this covid outbreak was - 'How will it affect Alayna' I was scared then, I’m scared now. I’m Covid+ve but thankfully everyone around in family is negative & I immediately isolated myself the moment I got fever & chills.”

Apart from this, four actors from the Star Plus show Pandya Store tested positive. In a statement, the producers said, “Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar who are a part of the TV show 'Pandya Store' have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have received medical help / attention and are under quarantine.”

On Friday, more than one lakh people tested positive for the virus, taking India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

(With inputs from ANI)

