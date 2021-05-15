Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares a throwback video from after her cancer surgery: 'Celebrating life today'

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Saturday shared an old video of herself after she underwent surgery for cancer in 2019. Nafisa had earlier revealed that she was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in November 2018.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a clip, in which she is seen being helped by the hospital staff after her surgery as she smiled at the camera. She captioned the post, "This was me 2 years ago after my big Peritoneal cancer surgery. The Doctors , the medical team who cared for me and the hospital were amazing as they gave me courage . Happy and celebrating life today with my super positive family. #cancer #remission."

Nafisa's fans took to the comments section to praise her courage. A fan wrote, "ur bounce back is exemplary and inspiring", while another said, "love you ! Happy to see amazing you celebrating with your amazing family". A third commented, "Maam, Hats off to you...wishing you good health always.." A fourth said, "You are so strong!!"

Ahead of her surgery in February 2019, Nafisa had shared a photo of herself with her family members. She had written, "Off for my operation with my family gang." She was declared cancer-free later that year.

Speaking about her struggle during that period, Nafisa had said in 2019, “I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne.”

Last year, she had revealed that she was diagnosed with leucoderma. She had noticed white patches on her skin when she was undergoing chemotherapy. In an Instagram post in 2020, Nafisa had written, “Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan ,I can tell it’s on my face too . Such is life ... you win some and loose some..."

The second wave of Covid-19 affected Nafisa as it infected her daughter Pia, son-in-law Kshitij Khemka and two-year-old grandson Ayaan. Nafisa had said she is currently in Goa and plans on staying there till the situation in Delhi improves.