Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Covid second wave: It is chaotic and unsettling

The second wave of Covid-19 has affected Nafisa Ali Sodhi, as it hit closer to home with her daughter Pia, son-in-law Kshitij Khemka and two-year-old grandson Ayaan, getting infected.

“My daughter’s whole family has got it and her staff. It seems like it has become contagious. Of course no one has got a vaccine because they are all young people. They were all in the house and they didn’t step out of the house but then one person got it and then everyone got it,” shares Sodhi, while adding that her son-in-law’s uncle died recently due to Covid complications.

The Guzaarish (2010) actor feels that since children are also getting infected, it is all the more reason to worry.

“They said that children are supposed to be safe. But clearly they are not, my grandchild is infected. So I urge everyone to keep their children safe, everyone should wear a mask. I understand that with kids it is very difficult to make them wear masks but that is what will save us,” shares the 64-year-old.

Sodhi, however, is hoping for the best. “Hopefully, theirs would be mild and they will recover from it soon. That is all I am praying for,” she adds.

Noting how the situation in the country has gone for a toss with lack of medical facilities and growing number of deaths, the actor says, “It is such scary situation. This is worse than last year and very chaotic. It is very unsettling and unnerving. I don’t know when things would get back to normal. I don’t know how they are going to protect little children.”

Sodhi says she is currently in Goa and plans on staying there till the situation in Delhi improves.

“I got both my vaccinations done in Goa. I am in Goa but the rest of family is in Delhi. I hope there won’t be a lockdown or else I will be stuck in Goa like I was last year. I have to stay on because even if I go to Delhi, I can’t be of anyone’s help, I can’t look after anyone because they are all in isolation,” she explains.