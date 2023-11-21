Nargis Fakhri reacts to dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘I got into trouble’

Nargis Fakhri recently addressed link-up rumours from when she was rumoured to be dating her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. Nargis, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, said she was once linked to Shahid Kapoor, which made her ‘insane.’ Also read: Nargis Fakhri says I would never be naked for a project

Nargis on dating rumours

Nargis Fakhri with Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Rockstar (2011).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about dating rumours with Ranbir, Nargis said, “It used to drive me insane. One time there was an article that said I moved into Shahid Kapoor's apartment. I wish I had saved these articles and that my mom came down to visit and meet him. And I had people messaging, ‘Oh, your mom is in town?' What the hell, my mom never even came here. So, I had to get used to all of that.”

Nargis once landed in controversy over her lesbian remark amid constant dating rumours. Referring to the time, the actor added, “A reporter came up to me and said, ‘Oh, how does it feel to be enjoying the B-town stars' and she said it in a way like she was insinuating something. They were writing so many stories about different people. I don't even know anyone yet. I just told her, ‘Well, I am waiting for you to turn me into a lesbian' and that was the headline; I got into trouble. I was being sarcastic. But her face dropped and she walked away. Those were interesting times.”

Rockstar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Rockstar completed 12 years. Talking about the film, Nargis shared that he had no idea who Ranbir was when Imtiaz offered her the role. She rose to fame after the film and called the time ‘weird’ as she said she was stressed. “My body was so stressed out but I was trying to go through life. It was such a big movie,” she added.

Born in the US, Nargis came to India for her first Hindi film. After Rockstar, she starred in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3. She will be next seen in Tatlubaaz and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON