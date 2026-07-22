‘Gusse se khaul raha hoon’: Naseeruddin Shah calls Delhi Police 'gundas' for lathicharging students

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has shared an impassioned statement on the ongoing student protests, comparing Delhi Police personnel who lathicharged students to American ICE agents. In his angry message, the veteran actor also shared that he was hurt and angry by the visuals from the protest, but urged the youngsters to carry on with their protest, promising them support.

Naseeruddin Shah fumes at attack on students

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah addressed the ongoing student protests in a video message. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

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A day after the Delhi Police lathi-charged against protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march, Naseeruddin Shah addressed the episode in a video message. The video was shared on the Cockroach Janta Party’s social media accounts late on Tuesday night. Speaking in Urdu, the National Award winner said, “Agar ek jaahil iss mulk ki rehnumaayi kare to uska dil yahi chahega ki poora mulk ussi ki tarah jaahil, nasamajh, naakabil aur berehem bane (If a fool runs this country, his heart will want that the entire country becomes ignorant, foolish, incompetent, and merciless like him).”

Addressing the lathicharge on the students in Delhi, Shah added, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartaav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke ICE agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (Right now, my heart is aching and I am also boiling with anger watching how our kids have been treated by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and think that you will get your due one day for sure).”

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{{^usCountry}} The veteran actor ended his video message with an appeal to the protestors. “Inn sab bachchon se main kehna chahta hoon ki himmat na harein. Bahut se logon ki hamdardi aapke saath hai. Bahut se log aapke saath hai. Aap ladte rahe, mujhe humare mulq ki yuva peedhi se humesha ummeed rahi hai aur ab voh ummeed aur ujagar ho gayi hai. Aap log apni ladayi ladte rahein, hum aapke saath hain. (To the kids, I want to say, don’t lose hope. Many people’s sympathies are with you, so you keep on fighting. I always had hope from this country’s youth, and now that hope has intensified.)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veteran actor ended his video message with an appeal to the protestors. “Inn sab bachchon se main kehna chahta hoon ki himmat na harein. Bahut se logon ki hamdardi aapke saath hai. Bahut se log aapke saath hai. Aap ladte rahe, mujhe humare mulq ki yuva peedhi se humesha ummeed rahi hai aur ab voh ummeed aur ujagar ho gayi hai. Aap log apni ladayi ladte rahein, hum aapke saath hain. (To the kids, I want to say, don’t lose hope. Many people’s sympathies are with you, so you keep on fighting. I always had hope from this country’s youth, and now that hope has intensified.)” {{/usCountry}}

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What happened at the protests on Monday

According to Delhi officials, during Monday’s protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well. Several videos on social media show Delhi Police personnel lathi-charging the students and resorting to firing tear gas. Protestors have alleged that people in civil clothes without police accreditation attacked them as well.

What are the protests about

The CJP-led protests have been ongoing for over two weeks amid allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams. Social activist Sonam Wangchuck also joined the protest earlier this month, starting a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The protestors met representatives of the central government on Tuesday, but the protests continue. On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sat in protest outside the PM's residence with several Congress leaders, but was soon detained by the police.