Naseeruddin Shah says he couldn't watch RRR, Pushpa because of hypermasculinity: ‘Watched PS, Mani Ratnam has no agenda’

Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah recently opened up about the showcase of hypermasculinity in films and revealed that he couldn't watch films like RRR and Pushpa: The Rise. He also questioned what people get from enjoying such films and said he wouldn't watch them. However, he said he liked Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Naseeruddin Shah on hypermasculinity

Naseeruddin Shah talked about hypermasculinity in films and said he wouldn't watch such films.

Naseeruddin Shah was asked about people’s fascination with hypermasculinity in reference to films like Kabir Singh. The senior actor said in an episode of Be A Man Yaar, “Mardo ki insecurity badh rahi hai isiliye aur bhi zayda zor diya ja raha ha hypermasculinity ko. America me toh Marvel ki duniya chal rahi hai, sab superhero hai (The insecurity of men is increasing which is why hypermasculinity is being stressed. Even in America with the Marvel Universe it is happening).” He said that the same is also happening with films in India, however, he opined that films like A Wednesday are also being liked by the audience.

Naseeruddin Shah couldn't watch RRR, Pushpa

“The acceptance of smaller films, those made by Anurag like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Gulmohar will find its place. I'm pretty sure because I have great faith in younger generation,” he added. He also said he wonders what people get from watching films which highlight hypermasculinity except for thrill. “Maine RRR, Pushpa dekhne ki koshis ki, mujhse dekhi nahi gayi. Maine Mani Ratnam ki film puri dekhi kyuki woh kabil filmmaker hai; unka koi agenda nahi hai. Mai imagine nahi kar pata, alawa thrill k ya aapke dil k andar ki jo jasbaat jo chupe huye hai, unko feed karke kahi ek khushi ka ehsas hota ha dekhne ke baad jo aksar kayi din tak rehta hai. Main aise filmein kabhi dekhne na jau (I couldn’t watch RRR and Pushpa. But, I did watch Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan because he is an eminent filmmaker with no agenda. I cannot imagine what people get from watching these films. I would never watch them).” In a different segment of the same interview, he also questioned women liking RRR and said, “I don't know how many women liked RRR.”

RRR, Pushpa and Ponniyin Selvan are among the most successful pan-India films released in the past few years. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and was a global hit with its song Naatu Naatu winning India's first-ever Best Original Song award at the Oscars. Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and was one of the commercially hit films which revived the box office after the pandemic.

