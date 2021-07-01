Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naseeruddin Shah, undergoing treatment for pneumonia in Mumbai, likely to be discharged on Friday
bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah, undergoing treatment for pneumonia in Mumbai, likely to be discharged on Friday

On Wednesday, Naseeruddin Shah’s wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah said that he had a 'small patch' of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Naseeruddin Shah has been undergoing treatment for pneumonia since Wednesday.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital here, is doing well and is expected to be discharged on Friday, his secretary said on Thursday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-Covid-19 facility, on Tuesday.

“He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” Naseeruddin Shah’s secretary Jairaj told PTI.

On Wednesday afternoon, Naseeruddin Shah’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that he had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Naseeruddin, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), is known for his contribution towards parallel cinema, with films such as Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ijaazat, Masoom and Mirch Masala.

He has also created a space for himself in the commercial cinema with movies such as Mohra, Sarfarosh, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shuts down attacks against Kareena Kapoor for hiking her fee to play Sita: 'If it was a man...'

The veteran, whose career spans 46 years, is also known for his extensive work in theatre and running the theatre group, Motley Productions.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 feature drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar too has been admitted to the same hospital due to age-related medical issues.

