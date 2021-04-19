Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya dance on Ay Rico Rico Rico but tag Justin Bieber. Here's why
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya dance on Ay Rico Rico Rico but tag Justin Bieber. Here's why

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma took on the Ay Rico Rico Rico challenge on Instagram. The couples were seen wearing matching outfits.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma take on the Ay Rico Rico Rico challenge.

Natasa Stankovic and her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya were in the mood to dance. The couple, who were joined by cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma, were seen taking on the Ay Rico Rico Rico challenge. The song, formally known as Culo, is sung by Pitbull, featuring Lil Jon.

However, Hardik tagged singer Justin Bieber in his post, the reason being their outfits. The couples wore identical outfits from the brand Drew, a clothing line by Bieber. Hardik called the group, 'The Drew Crew' while sharing the video. Natasa, on the other hand, shared a picture of the couple posing and said, "The Pandya’s swag."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kabir Bedi: Protima and Parveen Babi are just one chapter each in my book

Sara gazes at the moon while listening to Chalo Dildar Chalo in the Maldives

Disha posts pic from Maldives trip with Tiger, he shares message on staying home

Hansal compares Covid-19 in India and Pak, gets an offer of one-way ticket

Natasa and Pankhuri are accompanying their husbands at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. Both brothers play for Mumbai Indians. Natasa has been sharing photos and videos of Hardik and their son, Agastya, bonding off the field.

Last month, Natasa also shared a video of Hardik, Agastya, and herself performing the 'Don't Rush' challenge. While Natasa flawlessly performed the challenge, Hardik lost track and was seen grooving to his own rhythm with Agastya.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is moon-gazing while listening to Pakeezah's Chalo Dildar Chalo in the Maldives

On January 1, 2020, the couple surprised fans by announcing that they were engaged. In July that year, the couple welcomed their son Agastya. Speaking about their engagement with crickettimes com, Hardik said, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
natasa stankovic hardik pandya krunal pandya hardik pandya-natasa stankovic

Related Stories

bollywood

Natasa Stankovic takes Agastya for a swim in a pool, Hardik Pandya shares father-son moments. See pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:13 PM IST
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic is busy in baby talks with Agastya, Hardik Pandya calls him 'tiny miracle'

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:48 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP