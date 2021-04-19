Sara Ali Khan is moon-gazing while listening to Pakeezah's Chalo Dildar Chalo in the Maldives

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. Over the weekend, she was spotted enjoying some time by the seashore while watching the sunset. She has now shared a picture and video of admiring the moon.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara first shared the view from her stay on the island. Huge trees surrounded a swimming pool beside which Sara was seated with the moon making an appearance in the frame. She then tried to capture the moon in a close-up video while using Pakeezah's popular song Chalo Dildar Chalo in the background.

Sara Ali Khan is moon-gazing in the Maldives.

On Sunday, Sara also shared a video in which she was seen walking by herself on the sandy beach while the Sun set behind her. She was seen dressed in an all-white ensemble and let her hair down for her walk.

Sara has been on vacation mode for a while now. Earlier this month, she joined her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita for a trip to the snow-capped Gulmarg. The trio indulged in numerous outdoor and indoor activities. This includes riding a snowmobile, riding the ropeway car, taking a dip in a hot water pool, and enjoying a view of the mountains.

Sara recently wrapped the filming of her movie Atrangi Re. The movie, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, she said, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

