Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya look stunning in unseen photos from extravagant wedding in Udaipur. See pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2023. The couple had a lowkey court marriage in 2020, and recently celebrated with a grand Christian wedding that was attended by their families and friends. After Hardik and Natasa shared official wedding photos, singer Aastha Gill shared some new ones from the ceremony, where she posed with the bride and groom, who were decked up in beautiful wedding attire. Also read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic share official wedding pics from Udaipur ceremony

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Hardik and Natasa married at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony followed Christian rituals, for which Natasa was dressed in a white bridal gown, while Hardik wore a classic black tuxedo. On the same day, the couple shared a glimpse of their celebration on Instagram and wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

On Wednesday, singer Aastha Gill took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Natasa walking down the aisle. She also posted photos of herself with the couple after the ceremony, and wrote in her Instagram caption, "Natasa Stankovic, cannot explain in words how I felt when I saw you in that beautiful white dress! Hardik Pandya, you’re one of the most fun people I’ve come across! God bless you both and may you always shine like this together."

In January 2020, the cricketer had proposed to the actor-model on a yacht. And in May 2020, the two had announced that they had tied the knot in an intimate wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. They further revealed that they were expecting their first baby together. Their son, Agastya Pandya, was born two months later in July 2020.

Hardik and Natasa are the newest celebrity couple to celebrate their commitment in 2023, after cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as well as designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra married in recent weeks.

