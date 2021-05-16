Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic is all heart as Hardik Pandya walks alongside son Agastya taking baby steps. Watch video
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic is all heart as Hardik Pandya walks alongside son Agastya taking baby steps. Watch video

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya, is learning to walk and the cricketer shared a video where he is walking alongside the little one. The video also gives us a glimpse of Hardik and Natasa's house.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Baby Agastya takes his baby steps with and his parents Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cheer him on.

Natasa Stankovic showered love as Hardik Pandya posted a video of their son, Agastya, taking his first baby steps. The cricketer shared a new video in which he can be seen walking side-by-side with nine-month-old Agastya in their house.

Hardik is holding Agastya's hand as they walk in the video. The title track of Akshay Kumar-starrer Hey Babyy (2007) plays in the background as the little one walks, almost on his own, with little support from his father. Hardik posted the video and captioned it with heart emojis. Natasha was among the first ones to comment and she showered the post with heart emojis. She also shared the video on Instagram Stories and added heart emojis.

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Suniel Shetty and the official handle of the IPL team Mumbai Indians also commented with heart emojis.

The video also gives us a glimpse of Natsha and Hardik's house. It has wooden showcases with trophies displayed.

Also read: Bridgerton: Phoebe talks about 'sexual evolution' of her, Rege's characters

Earlier in the day, Natasa had shared a video on Instagram Stories, in which Hardik could be seen playing with Agastya in an inflatable pool.

On Saturday, Natasa shared a video in which she and Hardik could be seen encouraging Agastya as he took baby steps between his parents. After he successfully walked over to Natasa, a person (off camera), said, "Ab papa ke paas (go to dad now)." Natasa also shared a few images with Agastya and captioned them as, "Time flies."

Natasa and Hardik got engaged on January 1 last year on a yacht in Dubai. Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

Natasa Stankovic showered love as Hardik Pandya posted a video of their son, Agastya, taking his first baby steps. The cricketer shared a new video in which he can be seen walking side-by-side with nine-month-old Agastya in their house.

Hardik is holding Agastya's hand as they walk in the video. The title track of Akshay Kumar-starrer Hey Babyy (2007) plays in the background as the little one walks, almost on his own, with little support from his father. Hardik posted the video and captioned it with heart emojis. Natasha was among the first ones to comment and she showered the post with heart emojis. She also shared the video on Instagram Stories and added heart emojis.

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Suniel Shetty and the official handle of the IPL team Mumbai Indians also commented with heart emojis.

The video also gives us a glimpse of Natsha and Hardik's house. It has wooden showcases with trophies displayed.

Also read: Bridgerton: Phoebe talks about 'sexual evolution' of her, Rege's characters

Earlier in the day, Natasa had shared a video on Instagram Stories, in which Hardik could be seen playing with Agastya in an inflatable pool.

On Saturday, Natasa shared a video in which she and Hardik could be seen encouraging Agastya as he took baby steps between his parents. After he successfully walked over to Natasa, a person (off camera), said, "Ab papa ke paas (go to dad now)." Natasa also shared a few images with Agastya and captioned them as, "Time flies."

Natasa and Hardik got engaged on January 1 last year on a yacht in Dubai. Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
natasa stankovic hardik pandya-natasa stankovic natasa stankovic son

Related Stories

bollywood

I feel blessed to make people laugh: Arun Khushwah

UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:31 PM IST
web series

Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor speaks about 'sexual evolution' of her, Rege-Jean Page's characters

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:30 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP