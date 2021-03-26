Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic kisses her ‘sunshine’ Hardik Pandya in new photo from swimming pool
Natasa Stankovic kisses her ‘sunshine’ Hardik Pandya in new photo from swimming pool

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic featured together in a sunkissed picture taken as they chilled in a swimming pool. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic in a sunkissed picture.

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Hardik Pandya. In the sunkissed photo, she was seen planting a kiss on his cheek, as he smiled at the camera. The two were in the swimming pool. “My sunshine ❤️ @hardikpandya93,” she wrote in her caption, as he dropped hearts in the comments section.

Fans gushed over Hardik and Natasa. “Made for each other,” one wrote. “Wonderful n youth iconic couple God bless both of u keep rocking,” another commented. Many also called them ‘goals’.

The picture was taken on Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya’s birthday. Natasa joined the brothers for a pool party to celebrate the occasion, earlier this week.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 last year during a New Year getaway in Dubai and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya, on July 30. Just days after his birth, Hardik had to leave for the UAE for the Indian Premier League, to play for his team Mumbai Indians.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Hardik had said, “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it.”

“When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that, 'Don’t worry this will be worth it,’” he added. Mumbai Indians won IPL 13.

