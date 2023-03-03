Natasa Stankovic, Neha Dhupia, Sussanne Khan, Shweta Bachchan step out in their most glamorous avatars for a bash

Many Bollywood celebs stepped out in their shimmery avatars for the star-studded bash hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai on Thursday. All from Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia, Neetu Kapoor to Huma Qureshi were in attendance at the bash. Also read: Jaya Bachchan spotted in rare good mood, poses for pics with paparazzi: 'Dekha kitna smile kar rahi hu'

Jaya Bachchan was spotted in a happy mood at the party as she arrived in a lemon-yellow salwar suit with a scarf tied around her neck. Shweta Bachchan was among the best dressed at the party as she arrived in a shimmery beige gown with a back slit. Neetu Kapoor too arrived in a white embroidered kurta salwar. Huma Qureshi also chose a cream and silver outfit with a thigh-high slit.

Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Jaya Bachchan at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Natasa Stankovic, Sussanne Khan and Ali Goni, Shantanu Maheshwari and Sonali Bendre at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Natasa Stankovic also made a rare appearance at the party. She arrived in a black and golden outfit, similar to what she had worn for her haldi ceremony last month. Natasa and her husband Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows last month in an extravagant affair. Sussanne Khan along with her boyfriend Ali Goni also made an appearance at the party. The interior designer was in a short colourful dress.

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari was also seen. He was in a blue kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket. Sonali Bendre was spotted too. She was in a shimmery purple anarkali.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Meezaan Jafri and Radhika Merchant with Sandeep Khosla, Uorfi Javed at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi also made a glamorous appearance. While Angad was in a black and golden jacket, Neha was in a pink ruffled gown. Radhika Merchant was also spotted as she arrived in a soft pink saree. Meezaan Jafri also posed at the event. He was in a black tee and pants paired with a golden jacket.

Uorfi Javed was also seen at the party. She was seen cheering for Babil Khan who made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala last year. Babil arrived in a colourful long anarkali paired with a black jacket.

