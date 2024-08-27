Natasa Stankovic shares cryptic post about 'love' and 'evil' amid buzz around Hardik Pandya divorce reason

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic announced their separation via an Instagram post in July. While the two have gone on their different paths, and not yet revealed the reason behind their split, a recent report said that Natasa wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality as he 'too full of himself'. Amid all this, Natasa has taken to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post. Also read: Natasa Stankovic shares her 'glam' video amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia dating rumours Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation in July 2024. (File Photo)

‘Love does not delight in evil’

She reshared a post on Monday that said, “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails...”

Natasa Stankovic has taken to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post.

Reason behind Hardik-Natasa divorce?

A recent report by Times Now said that Natasa had tried keeping pace with Hardik and matching his personality, but grew tired of the continuous effort she had to make.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. "She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," a source was quoted as saying.

Natasa and Hardik's separation announcement

Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. After months of speculation over their marital status, the two released a joint statement on social media in July, stating that they had ‘mutually decided to part ways’.

Their statement read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

It added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."