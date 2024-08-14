Natasa Stankovic shares her 'glam' video amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia dating rumours; fans say 'you deserve better'

Natasa is all about ‘glam and go’

Fans have rallied behind the Serbian actor-model and dropped supportive comments on her Instagram video that featured her promoting a designer label. Natasa is seen walking near what appears to be a flyover in the clip shot at nighttime. She wore a short purple dress and walked looking into the camera. Her caption read, "Glam and go..."

Watch Natasa ‘slay’:

‘Looking gorgeous’

Many reacted to her video. An Instagram user wrote, "She slays (fire emojis)." A second said, "Looking gorgeous." A third commented, "You deserve better (red heart emojis)." Some also called Natasa 'pretty woman'.

Some also responded to people trolling Natasa in the comments section of her latest video dropping comments like 'Natasha hate button' and 'You will never find someone like Hardik bhai (brother)'. A fan commented, "Stop guys, please respect their (Hardik and Natasa's) decision."

On July 18, 2024, Hardik and Natasa took to their social media accounts to announce that they had parted ways. Their statement came a day after Natasa left for Serbia (her home country) along with her son Agastya.

Hardik Panday- Jasmin Walia dating rumours

Reddit users now think Hardik 'is having a fling' with Jasmin Walia. Several of them even posted pictures of the duo from the same place in Greece, saying Hardik and Jasmin are on a vacation together. The British singer and television personality has released songs in English, Punjabi and Hindi, including her hit 2017 single Bom Diggy with Zack Knight.