Natasa Stankovic's sultry green ‘revenge dress' post split from Hardik Pandya is pure fashion goals: Pics

Natasa Stankovic is serving up some serious revenge-dressing vibes, and we're absolutely here for it! Just days after confirming her split from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, she lit up Instagram with a series of stories showcasing a stunning mint green corset dress that's ticking all the right fashion boxes. This look is the perfect mix of chic and fierce, showing that Natasa isn't just moving on—she's owning her glow-up. Let's break down her fabulous outfit, get into the details, and soak up some major style inspiration. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor cheers for Anamika Khanna, shares her all-time favourite look by her ) Natasa Stankovic is embracing the ultimate revenge dress moment in trendy green corset dress.(Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

What is Natasa wearing?

Natasa's mint green dress is straight from the shelves of Renee Clothing and is crafted from luxurious satin that all elegance. The chic halter neckline, adorned with a rose embellishment at the centre, adds a touch of sophistication. The bodycon fit hugs her toned figure perfectly, highlighting her stunning curves. The backless detailing and the broad corset belt cinching her waist brings an extra dose of oomph, turning this look into an absolute showstopper. She's serving bombshell vibes, and we're totally loving it.

Natasa uploaded an Instagram story in stylish green corset dress.(Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

She accessorised her look with a pair of golden statement earrings and sleek black sunglasses, adding just the right touch of glam. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a middle part, blow-dried to perfection, and left open to cascade beautifully down her shoulders, completing the look with effortless elegance.

What is revenge dressing?

Revenge dressing is a fashion phenomenon where someone, typically after a breakup or a public scandal, steps out in an eye-catching, stylish, and often daring outfit to make a statement. The term gained popularity after Princess Diana famously wore a stunning black off-the-shoulder dress to a public event shortly after her separation from Prince Charles, which was seen as a powerful and stylish response to the situation.

About Natasa Stankovic separation

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2020, followed by a grand celebration in February 2023. Last month, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hardik said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years.