Who is Jasmin Walia with whom Hardik Pandya 'is having a fling'? Reddit says they are on a holiday together in Greece

Who is Jasmin Walia

A British singer and television personality, Jasmin has released songs in English, Punjabi and Hindi. In 2017, she released her single Bom Diggy with Zack Knight, and it was a hit. She first worked in the reality TV series, The Only Way Is Essex (2010). She started a YouTube channel in February 2014 and began uploading song covers alongside artists such as Zack Knight and Ollie Green Music.

She has been part of Desi Rascals 2 (2015) and it featured her then-boyfriend Ross Worswick. Jasmin released her first single, Dum Dee Dee Dum, in 2016 as a collaboration with Zack Knight. Her second single Girl Like Me, was released on her YouTube channel in 2016. In 2017, she released her third song, Temple, followed by Go Down and Bom Diggy. She debuted in Bollywood with the song Bom Diggy in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

What Reddit users think

On the platform, a post was shared with the caption, "Hardik Pandya’s new gf?" It continued, "Is Hardik now having a fling with Jasmin Walia? Looking at Jasmin’s Instagram posts, I am pretty sure that's the case. They were on a holiday together in Greece after the Sri Lanka series. It starts with Hardik liking a series of posts on Instagram by Jasmin."

It added, "The Next thing I see is she is in Sri Lanka during the India-Sri Lanka series. She is also at the stadium for every match. She then posts a few pics where I can see an arm with a tattoo near her, similar to Hardik’s tattoo. Then individually, both post on Instagram from Greece."

Reacting to it, a person wrote, "People were ruthlessly shaming Natasa for everything when he is doing this. Great cricketer, but not that great of a person." A comment read, "Wow, Natasha had to leave India because of the incessant trolling and rightly so. Internet and media portals ran the story of her being a gold digger, and he is going on holiday?" A Reddit user wrote, "If they are travelling and making time for each other, then it's more than just a fling."

About Natasa, Hardik

Last month, Natasa and Hardik confirmed their separation. Taking to their official Instagram accounts, she said that they have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. They also called it a "tough decision".

Talking about their son, Hardik and Natasa said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives. They confirmed that they will co-parent for the well-being of their three-year-old child. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.