Natasa Stankovic shares post on ‘getting a new name’ after separation from Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic is sharing her thoughts about ‘getting a new name’. A few weeks after announcing her separation from Hardik Pandya, she decided to leave for Serbia with son Agastya amid the social media negativity around her split. On Tuesday afternoon, the dancer-model was seen sharing a piece of her mind on the idea of getting a new name and leaving behind the past. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic likes posts on cheating, emotional abuse after separation from Hardik Pandya) Natasa Stankovic confirmed her split from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in July,

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natasa posted a selfie of herself smiling while looking ahead, and wrote in the caption: “When you surrender everything to God that's when you get a new name. You are not who you were but who God says you are (red heart emoticon).”

Natasa often shares pictures of her daily life on her Instagram account. A few days ago, she celebrated Agastya's birthday and threw a Hot Wheels-themed bash. In one of the pictures, Agastya was seen dressed in a white Hot Wheels t-shirt. They posed in front of a Hot Wheels-themed cake. Agastya was seen holding the racing flag in another, while his Serbian friends sang happy birthday for him as he cut the customised cake.

Natasa and Hardik got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in 2021. In July 2024 they both announced their separation with a joint statement after months of speculation about it. They emphasised that they will co-parent their son, without going into details.

They wrote on July 18, “After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for happiness.”