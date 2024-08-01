Natasa Stankovic throws Hot Wheels-themed birthday bash for Agastya. Internet shames her for not inviting Hardik Pandya

Actor Natasa Stankovic is leaving no stones unturned to celebrate the fourth birthday of her son Agastya after her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya and her move to her home country of Serbia. She threw a Hot Wheels-themed birthday bash for Agastya on Wednesday and shared pictures on Instagram. (Also Read –Natasa Stankovic celebrates birthday of son Agastya amid separation from Hardik Pandya: 'I will always be by your side…') Natasa Stankovic throws a birthday bash for son Agastya

Hot Wheels-themed birthday bash

Natasa took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from Agastya's birthday bash in Serbia. In the first picture, she wore a pink cheques top and posed with her son, who was dressed in a white Hot Wheels t-shirt. They posed in front of a Hot Wheels-themed cake. “Agastya 4” in Hot Wheels font adorned the background.

Other pictures and videos gave further glimpses into the Hot Wheels-themed birthday decor. Agastya was seen holding the racing flag in another, while his Serbian friends sang happy birthday for him as he cut the customised cake. Natasa also shared a picture of the populated grazing table in the photo dump. Hardik's brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya left a white heart emoji in the comment section.

Internet asks where's Hardik Pandya

The internet didn't spare Natasa on this occasion either. An Instagram user commented, “You could have let this celebration be done with Hardik and then moved out,would have been a good memory for him and your kid,imagine him watching this right now and how he must be feeling.” Another echoed, “It would be more beautiful if the father would've been there!”

However, several others jumped in Natasa's defense. An Instagram user wrote, “Stop hating on a mom who is trying the best for her kid.” Another agreed and commented, “All the people commenting on that hardik is missing, he is literally in Sri Lanka for the match and it was on agastya's birthday, you expect him to come to Serbia instead of attending the match? Are you all okay? You really find reasons to blame women don't you?”

Natasa's birthday wish for Agastya

Earlier on Wednesday, Natasa took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt note dedicated to Agastya. In her message, she promised to always protect him and be by his side, no matter how life changes.

Along with the post, Natasa wrote a long, loving note: “My buba, you brought peace, love, and joy into my life. My beautiful boy, you are such a blessing, so sweet and kind... always stay this way. I won't let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side... hand in hand. I love you, Mama.”

Last month, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hardik said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family. He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their all, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.