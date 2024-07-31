Natasa Stankovic celebrates birthday of son Agastya amid separation from Hardik Pandya: 'I will always be by your side…'

Natasa's Instagram post for son Agastya

Natasa shared a series of photos while spending time with Agastya. In one of the pictures she can be seen carrying her son in her arms. In another picture, both of them were seen holding hands together. A picture also saw mother and son taking a nap inside a car, with their heads kept on each other's shoulders.

In the caption, she wrote: "My buba (red heart emoticon) You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama."

Earlier, Hardik took to Instagram to share a video of himself with his son on his birthday. He is currently on national duty with the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the T20I series in Pallekele. Hardik captioned it: “You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words.”

Natasa and Hardik confirmed their separation earlier this month in July. “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both of our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the couple said in the joint statement.