Natasa Stankovic decided to leave for Siberia amid the social media negativity while she announced divorce with Hardik Pandya. Natasa was clicked at the airport with son Agastya on July 18. After a few hours she posted photos from Siberia. The actor shared pictures with Agastya and also dedicated a sweet note to him. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic gets online hate again after divorce announcement from Hardik Pandya: ‘He'll find someone better’)

Natasa Stankovic posted cute pictures with son Agastya from her home in Siberia.