After separation from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic shares note on ‘not being hard on children’

Her Insta post

Natasa took to Instagram Stories to share a quote on parenting, which is garnering everyone’s attention. The quote reads, “Don’t be hard on your children because the world is a hard place. That’s not tough, love. That’s tough luck. The fact is that when they are born to you, YOU are their world, and they are yours to love.”

She then posted a photograph of Agastya on her Instagram story. In the picture, Agastya can be seen drawing along with another kid.

Some days back, Natasha shared a carousel of pictures of Agastya enjoying his time with her at a dinosaur park. Hardik had reacted to her post by posting several hearts in the comments section.

Her Insta story.

About her relationship

Natasa and Hardik were married on May 31, 2020. Their marriage, conducted in both Hindu and Christian rituals, saw a renewal of vows in February 2023. Speculations about their split arose in May of this year, when netizens discovered Natasa had deleted the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram username.

On July 14, the couple confirmed their separation. They shared a post that reads, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both of our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the couple said in the joint statement.

Since then, Natasa has been living in Serbia, while Hardik is in India busy with his professional commitments.