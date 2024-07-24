Hardik Pandya shuts down trolls with a simple gesture on Natasa Stankovic's post amid their separation

Natasa Stankovic shared her first Instagram post after separating from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The post included sweet pictures of her and their son Agastya having a ball at a dinosaur theme park in Serbia. While she had already shared those pictures on her Instagram stories, Hardik's simple gesture caught attention. (Also Read: Natasa Stankovic's ‘heart full of joy’ as she spends quality time with son amid separation from Hardik Pandya) Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 and separated in 2024.

Hardik comments on Natasa’s post

Hardik left two comments under Natasa’s post that she captioned with a heart emoji. He also left a heart emoji under her post, apart from another comment with an evil eye, heart and okay hand emoji. Fans were thrilled to see Hardik leave comments on her post, with some even asking them to reunite. “Aap dono divorce nhi lo (You both don’t get divorced),” wrote one fan, while another commented, “broo reunite brooooo.” Many also commented under his posts with heart break emojis.

A screen grab of Hardik Pandya's comments.

Natasa faces hate, fans come to her support

Hardik’s show of support comes at a time when Natasa has been facing hate online since before they made a statement announcing their separation. In the weeks leading up to it, when rumours did rounds online that the couple was divorcing, Natasa faced misogyny and unwarranted hate, with people calling her names.

One fan pointed it out, writing, “Stop spreading hate about her. Even Hardik is not showing any kind of hate. It’s their personal life; it’s their personal decision to get separated. So just don’t get into it.” Numerous people asked her to ‘stay strong’ with some also claiming to be ‘shocked’ to see Hardik comment on her post.

Natasa, Hardik’s separation

Natasa left Mumbai for Serbia last week with Agastya before the couple released their statement. They wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

Natasa and Hardik got married on May 31, 2020. They renewed their vows in February 2023 and separated in July 2024.