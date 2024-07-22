Natasa Stankovic's ‘heart full of joy’ as she spends quality time with son amid separation from Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic shared heartwarming pictures from her day out with her son Agastya on her Instagram. This comes days after she and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their separation on social media. Natasa also wrote that her ‘heart full of joy’ sharing these photos. (Also Read: Natasa Stankovic goes shopping in Serbia, spends time in nature with son after announcing Hardik Pandya separation) Natasa Stankovic and her son Agastya visited a dinosaur park.

Natasa spends time with son

Natasa left Mumbai for her hometown of Serbia last week before she and Hardik made the announcement. She shared numerous pictures on her Instagram stories of herself and the little one at a dinosaur theme park. In one of the selfies she posted with Agastya, she wrote, ‘heart full of joy’ with a white heart emoji.

Natasa also shared numerous pictures of Agastya posing for pictures with his mom, exploring the dinosaurs in the park with curiosity. Some pictures show him exploring the models present there, also striking a pose with his mom near some of the dinosaur statues. One picture also sees him pointing at a dinosaur skeleton.

Natasa Hardik separate

After four years of marriage, Natasa and Hardik released a joint statement last week. “Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” read the statement.

Stating that they will be co-parenting their son Agastya, the former couple added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Natasa and Hardik married in 2020 with both Hindu and Christian rituals. They renewed their vows in 2023. They confirmed the news after weeks of speculation about their split.