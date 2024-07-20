Natasa Stankovic smiles as she goes cycling in Serbia day after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Model-turned-actor Natasa Stankovic, who announced her separation from husband-cricketer Hardik Pandya recently, is in Serbia with their son Agastya. Now, taking to her Instagram Stories, Natasa has shared her glimpses from her home country. (Also Read | Natasa Stankovic shares first post after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya, spends quality time with son Agastya) Natasa Stankovic shared pictures and videos on Instagram.

Natasa shares pics, videos of her day out

On Friday, Natasa posted pictures and videos from her day out. She hit the gym and also cycled on the streets. Sharing a photo of her cycle, Natasa posted heart emojis. In another photo, she clicked a mirror selfie inside the gym.

In a clip, Natasa wore a black T-shirt, multi coloured shorts, a cap and sunglasses as she cycled on the streets. She also carried a backpack and recorded her activity. Natasa rode the bicycle while listening to music. She smiled while cycling and also enjoyed her view. She posted the clip with sun and white heart emojis.

Natasa Stankovic shared pictures.

Natasa Stankovic went cycling.

Natasa had also shared posts of her son

On Friday, Natasa posted a cute video on her Instagram Stories of her son Agastya playing. In the clip, Agastya's ball rolled near the plants into the mud, and he retrieved it, showing his playful spirit. Apart from the video, Natasa also posted a picture of herself holding a melon weighing 15 kilos.

Natasa statement on separation with Hardik

Earlier on Thursday, Natasa confirmed her separation from Hardik. She wrote to her Instagram, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa," she also added. Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in 2020.