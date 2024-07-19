 When Natasa Stankovic had no idea who Hardik Pandya was, thought of him as ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Natasa Stankovic had no idea who Hardik Pandya was, thought of him as ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Jul 19, 2024 09:36 AM IST

For the last few months, there were rumours that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have ended their relationship. They tied the knot in 2020, and share a son.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their separation on Thursday after over four years of marriage. In 2020, Crickettimes.com quoted Hardik as saying that, earlier, Natasa had no idea about who he was. Hardik had spoken to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. (Also Read | Natasa Stankovic gets online hate again after divorce announcement from Hardik Pandya)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married a few years ago.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married a few years ago.

When Hardik said how he started dating Natasa

He had said, “I got her (Natasa) by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya (different kind of person came)'. That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31.” When asked if Natasa was a fan of his and knew about him, he had said that she ‘had no idea who I was’.

Hardik also spoke about engagement with Natasa

Talking about the engagement, Hardik told Harsha, “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

About Hardik and Natasa

For the last few months, there were rumours that Hardik and Natasa have been separated, but there was no confirmation from either of them. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. They have a three-year-old son, Agastya. On Thursday, the duo shared a similar statement about their separation on Instagram.

Natasa issues separation statement

Natasa's statement read, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa," she also added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Natasa Stankovic had no idea who Hardik Pandya was, thought of him as ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On