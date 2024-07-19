When Natasa Stankovic had no idea who Hardik Pandya was, thought of him as ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi’

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their separation on Thursday after over four years of marriage. In 2020, Crickettimes.com quoted Hardik as saying that, earlier, Natasa had no idea about who he was. Hardik had spoken to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. (Also Read | Natasa Stankovic gets online hate again after divorce announcement from Hardik Pandya) Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married a few years ago.

When Hardik said how he started dating Natasa

He had said, “I got her (Natasa) by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya (different kind of person came)'. That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31.” When asked if Natasa was a fan of his and knew about him, he had said that she ‘had no idea who I was’.

Hardik also spoke about engagement with Natasa

Talking about the engagement, Hardik told Harsha, “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

About Hardik and Natasa

For the last few months, there were rumours that Hardik and Natasa have been separated, but there was no confirmation from either of them. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. They have a three-year-old son, Agastya. On Thursday, the duo shared a similar statement about their separation on Instagram.

Natasa issues separation statement

Natasa's statement read, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa," she also added.