Home / Bollywood / Hardik Pandya on surprise engagement with Natasa Stankovic: ‘My family backed me, said do whatever you want’

Hardik Pandya on surprise engagement with Natasa Stankovic: ‘My family backed me, said do whatever you want’

Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together. Now, in a new interview, Hardik has opened up about how they met and began dating.

bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on the New Year.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on the New Year.
         

On New Year’s day this year, came a news that surprised all - Bigg Boss 8 contestant and Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic announced that she had got engaged to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now, in a new interview, Hardik had opened up about how they met and began dating.

Hardik spoke to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and was quoted in a web site, www.crickettimes com, as saying, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

“That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31.” the all-rounder added. Asked if Natasa was a fan of his and knew about him, he said, “She had no idea who I was.”

On January 1, both Natasa and Hardik took to their respective Instagram pages to announced that they had got engaged. Sharing a video of Hardik going down on one knee and proposing to her with a ring on the New Year, she had written: “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.” Hardik too added a picture with Natasa and written: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”



Speaking about the engagement, Hardik told Harsha, “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

On May 31, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sharing a picture with her belly bump showing, Natasa wrote: “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

