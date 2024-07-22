 Natasa Stankovic goes shopping in Serbia, spends time in nature with son after announcing Hardik Pandya separation | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Natasa Stankovic goes shopping in Serbia, spends time in nature with son after announcing Hardik Pandya separation

BySanya
Jul 22, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Rumours about Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's troubled relationship had been circulating for months before they announced their separation.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya officially announced their separation after four years of marriage. They revealed the news via a joint statement on July 18, saying they decided to part ways amicably. The former husband and wife, who share a four-year-old son named Agastya, emphasised their commitment to co-parenting and requested privacy during this time. Since then, Natasa has moved back to her native Serbia and has been sharing videos and photos of herself and Agastya. Also read: Natasa Stankovic shares first post after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya, spends quality time with son Agastya

Natasa Stankovic shares new pictures and videos (right) with son Agastya after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya.
Natasa Stankovic shares new pictures and videos (right) with son Agastya after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya.

Natasa's latest posts

The actor-model has been documenting her stay in Serbia. On Sunday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a bunch of videos of little Agastya. He played with his mother at their home in one of the clips and joined her for grocery shopping in another. He fed a horse and a goat in the others videos.

Model-turned-actor Natasa Stankovic announced her separation from husband-cricketer Hardik Pandya recently. She is now in Serbia with their son.
Model-turned-actor Natasa Stankovic announced her separation from husband-cricketer Hardik Pandya recently. She is now in Serbia with their son.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's statement

Hardik and Natasa met in 2018 at a Mumbai nightclub; he proposed to her on a yacht in December 2019 and they married in May 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Their son, Agastya, was born in July 2020. In 2023, they renewed their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. However, their relationship faced difficulties, leading to their recent separation.

"After four years together, we have decided to mutually part ways," their recent Instagram post stated. "We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built our family."

While the cricketer and actor-model did not delve into specific reasons for their separation, rumours about their troubled relationship had been circulating for months. Notably, Natasa was absent from IPL 2024, where she had previously been a regular supporter of Hardik. 

Her social media activity also reflected a growing distance as highlighted by a recent Reddit post; she removed his surname from her Instagram profile and avoided posting about him on special occasions.

